Commercial building catches fire overnight in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in northeast Wichita.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Friday night at a commercial building near the intersection of E. 34th St. North & N. Comotara St.

Fire Chief Tammy Snow tells KSN when crews arrived they saw heavy black smoke and saw flames once they entered the building.

Once they found it, they began extinguishing the fire. They had to put a crew on the roof to better battle the flames. That’s when they made a second alarm requesting additional crews due to the size of the building.

Chief Snow says the cause of the fire is due to a faulty dust collector and it caused significant damage.

The building houses three businesses. The fire only impacted one of the them. The other two can continue operations. No one was hurt and the building was empty at the time of the fire.

Note: A video previously associated with this story incorrectly identified the building that was impacted by the fire. It has been removed.