COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Commissioners passed a six-month moratorium that does not allow for any new commercial solar applications in the unincorporated parts of the county. The decision comes in response to an energy company wanting to create a large solar farm near Colwich.

Invenergy wants to build a 1,500-acre solar farm using leased land from private property. They have yet to file for a permit. Sedgwick County will not accept any new applications during the temporary moratorium as they are visiting neighboring counties to see how their solar regulations work.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty says the moratorium will allow them to work with the planning department to research and provide the best resolution.

“We need to understand the aesthetic impact, economic impact, environmental impact. A lot of our surrounding communities have done exactly this,” said Baty.

In 2019, the zoning regulations in Sedgwick County were changed to move away from wind energy and permit solar energy.

“That’s the problem right now, is our code doesn’t have a lot to do with solar,” said Baty.

Colwich resident Leroy Bosch says he is not happy, and neither are his neighbors.

“Some of them have recently purchased properties within a mile or two of us never have purchased out here,” said Bosch.

He said they are not against solar but that they are not on board with the plans of this proposed project. Invenergy says the company will send the energy they produce to Oklahoma.

“We’re just against the placement of this project, and the size and scale of it and the fact that the energy is going out of state, it will not be utilized for the benefit of Sedgwick County,” said Bosch.

Invenergy says the project would create 200 jobs during construction.