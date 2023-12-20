WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nineteen communities across the state of Kansas will be receiving $8.3 million for projects that improve safety on local roadways, the Governor’s Office announced Wednesday.

The funds come through the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program for 2023.This is the third round of Kansas grant recipients through the program.

“Safer roads mean parents can commute to work faster, businesses can get goods to market at lower cost, and tourists can get out to explore Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “I applaud our local communities for seeking this funding to improve their local roads.”

Through the SS4A program, the federal government covers 80% of the project costs while loca governments pay up to 20%. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s SS4A Match Pilot Program contributes to the local match requirement.

Combined with the first two rounds of SS4A announcements made earlier this year, to date, 38 Kansas communities have submitted successful applications. The combined total is nearly $14.8 million in federal funds, $3 million in state contributions, and $743,00 in local match contributions.

Kansas’ largest SS4A grant this round ($1.5 million) was awarded to the North Central Regional Planning Commission to conduct a regional safety action plan. Sizable grants were received by the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization ($940,000) to conduct supplemental planning and demonstration activities and Gray County ($800,000) to develop a new safety plan.