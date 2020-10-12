Community advocates door knock ahead of voter registration deadline

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Hi! We’re Root the Power and we just want to talk to the community about voting. Are you registered to vote?” Tony Le asked.



As a soon-to-be first-time voter, Le spent his Sunday afternoon walking from one door to the next in Northeast Wichita.

He is one of the volunteers door knocking to make sure everyone who is eligible has the chance to vote this November.

“Say for example that we weren’t here, we may have missed an opportunity for someone that wanted to vote but didn’t have enough motivation or have enough information to seek it out,” Le said.

The Urban League of Kansas is teaming up with multiple organizations to inform voters. Hosting one last event the final weekend before the voter registration deadline in Kansas.

“Voting looks so different this year. So we have to fill that in with some education and we have to meet people where they are with that education,” Community organizer, Nichole Lee said.

She says the goal of their registration event is to remind community members that every vote counts, “Use this as an opportunity to empower people’s voices and empower their vote and let them know that it does count and it does matter and this is why we need them to exercise that.”

Volunteers say getting registered to vote is just the first step.

“Every day is an educational day and so the next step after registration is to figure out how to get them to the polls,” NAACP 1st Vice President, Lavonta Williams said.

“Understand who you’re voting for. Why you’re voting for them and understand the importance of how it will impact you and the community,” Le said.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 13.

LATEST STORIES: