Community helps Halstead father, son to have Christmas after fire

A Halstead father says he and his son are lucky to be alive after flames torched his home.

Flames destroyed many Christmas gifts but thanks to the community the family is able to celebrate the holiday.

“When I look up, the living room and kitchen was just smoke,” says Kyle Horine.

A charred mess is what Horine is left with. The fire destroying toys, burning the roof and leaving him and his son without a place where they can officially call home.

“All a parent can do is just try to tell yourself that you are doing the best you can,” he says.

Salvaging what is left will be a process and will take time but making the most of a bad situation is something he has had help with.

“With everything that is going on in the world right now, everybody can sit here and say how bad it is, well, there are a lot of people who have proven to me that there is still good people left in this world,” he says.

Horine will not get some things back, like his closet full of clothes and pictures of his son. But he says he does have the support of his community. He says he has received monetary support, phone calls and gifts for his son.

“Offering everything from a handshake, to dressers, to gift cards, to clothes for my son, clothes for me, a bed, it is unbelievable,” he says.