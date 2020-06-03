Community leaders looking for change by keeping the conversation going

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) -Finding a way to turn the tragic death of George Floyd into something positive, that’s what officials said their goal is for the Hutchinson community.

After a peaceful protest Sunday, community leaders didn’t want the conversation to stop.

“This is an ongoing thing where people have been denied the opportunity you know and been denied equal treatment under the law,” said NAACP Hutchinson President Darrell Pope.

Hundreds joined the NAACP, Hutchinson Police Department, and faith leaders Tuesday evening to ask questions and find a way to create change.

“Not only how do we address the problem we have now, but where do we go from here,” said Hutchinson Police Department Chief Jeffery Hooper.

Questions like the repercussions for an officer after a hate crime and how they approach situations, the NAACP, and the police department said they plan to continue the discussion and implement changes.

“There is a tremendous tragedy and a loss of life and you can never take that back, but somehow in our community, we’ve been able to turn that into a positive,” said Hooper.

Hooper said they have already begun looking at a program to talk to youth to address their frustrations and said they plan to keep looking for new ideas as the weeks go on.