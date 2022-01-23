Community members rally asking for justice for Cedric Lofton

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – On Friday, Sedgwick County released video footage that shows the last moments Cedric Lofton was awake and breathing while in custody. This comes months after his death.

People are calling for more to be done. Not only because they were finally able to see the video, but because the Kansas district attorney said there will be no charges based on the stand your ground laws in Kansas.

“We need justice for this young man that laws have to be changed immediately. This is unreal,” said Kimberly Collins, who attended a rally Saturday of people pushing for more to be done.

Organizers at the rally passed around a petition calling for justice for 17-year-old Lofton after District Attorney Marc Bennett made it clear that there will be no charges. Bennett cited very strong stand your ground laws, but some want a new set of legal eyes on the case.

“We’re signing the petition trying to get a special prosecutor to reopen the case. So C.J. Lofton can receive justice,” said Treva Graham-Smith, an organizer of the event.

Many at the event discussed the videos inside JIAC that were released the night before showing the last moments Cedric Lofton was awake and breathing while being held in custody.

“I have watched the video about three times. I can’t watch it anymore, because it’s senseless,” said Graham-Smith.

“It brought tears to my eyes. The little kid could be anybody’s little brother or cousin and initially, it didn’t look threatening to me,” said Oletha Faust-Goudeau, a member of the Kansas Senate.

Faust-Goudeau said she wanted to attend the event to show support for the family and prevent a situation like this from happening again.

“It was a shame that the family had to go through the open records act to even get footage of what happened to their loved one. So, we would just require within the law that the family get that information immediately,” said Faust-Goudeau.

She is not yet certain when lawmakers could get some changes into committee this year but hopes to get something up this session for a vote.