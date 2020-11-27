Community members say they’re thankful for the frontline workers this thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-It’s been nearly eight months of facing the virus first hand. Some frontline workers said it’s been fatiguing and there are many long days. This thanksgiving, many community members say they recognize the hard work and it’s something they want frontline workers to know.

Wichita firefighter Jacob Carney said the virus has been challenging. He said he doesn’t have much time to see his family.

“The most challenging thing is the amount of exposure we have on this job and then also trying to have a home life and going home and being afraid to take it home to your family your kids, things like that,” said Carney.

Though that hard work is not often seen, it has caught the attention of the community.

“I am just thankful they are willing to get out there and risk their own safety and their families to take care of people who maybe weren’t as careful as they should’ve been and as a former nurse i am really thankful for all of the nurses out there,” said community member Donna Fowler.

“They make those sacrifices day by day to get one step closer to defeating the coronavirus and all the time they put into making this world a healthier place,” said community member Sam Fisk.

As some community members reflect on thanksgiving, they said those fighting the virus and keeping the community safe is one of the things they are most thankful for.

“For everybody’s out there working every day, working hard for us and just working to keep everybody safe, thank you guys,” said community member Sheryl Wiele.