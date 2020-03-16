Community prepares for patients if Coronavirus continues to spread

1  of  66
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

Community prepares for patients if Coronavirus continues to spread

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FINNEY CO., Kan. (KSNW) -Finney County is preparing to handle a surge in patients concerned with Coronavirus if the need arises by having a triage-like station.

“We staged that at a remote area at our fairgrounds and we haven’t activated that as of yet but we have contingencies and redundancies as it pertains to various plans and we can utilize and implement that,” said Finney County Emergency Management Director Steve Green.

This location will be activated only if there is an overload of patients calling the hotline and coming through health departments.

It depends on the situation, but residents could drive to the location to answer a questionnaire or even have their temperature taken, with the goal to have health officials guide them in the right direction without overflowing health offices.

“If they don’t meet the criteria along with signs and symptoms then they will be referred to their primary care provider and they can be tested for other things such as flu, RVP and strep to help rule out or diagnose residents with symptoms,” said Finney County Health Department Charge Nurse Deyna Ontiveros.

Similar testing has done in other states and larger cities, which makes this situation unique for Finney County.

“We’re relatively a smaller population that were kinda overreaching a bit to make sure we’re prepared,” said Green.

Officials said this is something they hope they never get to use, but they want to be as prepared as possible.

“You know the best plan is the plan you never you and we really don’t want to implement this and turn this on,” Green said.

Finney County Health Department is only accepting appointments at this time and is advising those who feel they may have symptoms, to call the hotline below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories