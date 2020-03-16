Community prepares for patients if Coronavirus continues to spread

FINNEY CO., Kan. (KSNW) -Finney County is preparing to handle a surge in patients concerned with Coronavirus if the need arises by having a triage-like station.

“We staged that at a remote area at our fairgrounds and we haven’t activated that as of yet but we have contingencies and redundancies as it pertains to various plans and we can utilize and implement that,” said Finney County Emergency Management Director Steve Green.

This location will be activated only if there is an overload of patients calling the hotline and coming through health departments.

It depends on the situation, but residents could drive to the location to answer a questionnaire or even have their temperature taken, with the goal to have health officials guide them in the right direction without overflowing health offices.

“If they don’t meet the criteria along with signs and symptoms then they will be referred to their primary care provider and they can be tested for other things such as flu, RVP and strep to help rule out or diagnose residents with symptoms,” said Finney County Health Department Charge Nurse Deyna Ontiveros.

Similar testing has done in other states and larger cities, which makes this situation unique for Finney County.

“We’re relatively a smaller population that were kinda overreaching a bit to make sure we’re prepared,” said Green.

Officials said this is something they hope they never get to use, but they want to be as prepared as possible.

“You know the best plan is the plan you never you and we really don’t want to implement this and turn this on,” Green said.

Finney County Health Department is only accepting appointments at this time and is advising those who feel they may have symptoms, to call the hotline below:

