Community rallies around family after house fire destroys almost everything

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) -A house fire has left a family with almost nothing.

“Very indescribable,” said father Adam Heinrichs.

​Early morning on November 1, the Heinrichs’ family woke up to their worst nightmare.

“She goes, you know, out the bedroom door and we can see it, just an orange glow in the living room,” he said.

Officials said the fire started on the porch from a heat lamp and the Heinrichs’ woke up just in time to get out, before the flames consumed the rest of the home.

“No matter how much we loved what we had to leave in there, we were all safe and we got out,” he said.

With no time to grab anything but a pair of shoes, they lost their two dogs, two cats and everything they own.​

Ulysses and the surrounding communities have been holding fundraisers to help the family survive.

“They are so humber and this has really been hard on them for the fact that everybody’s out helping them and their usually the ones out helping other people,” said close friend Danielle Biddle.

​The family said they couldn’t be more thankful to have the support of everyone around them.

“It’s just a blessing that we have such a good community and surrounding communities that would lend a helping hand,” said son Brandon Heinrichs.​

“It’s just an amazing feeling knowing they care about you that much,” said mother Angie Heinrichs.

The community is holding a benefit garage sale Saturday, November 9th, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be located at 300 S. Arapahoe in Ulysses.

There is also a fund at the Grant County Bank for Adam and Angie Heinrichs or you can donate online to help out by clicking here.