Community supports 11-year-old girl recovering from third-degree burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A community came together at Madrocks Restaurant & Sports Bar in Derby Saturday for a cornhole fundraiser to help an 11-year girl recovering from third-degree burns.

“I’m so glad that everybody’s willing to do this for Priscilla and give her the opportunity to know that lots of people care about her,” said Priscilla’s dad, Mike Fowler

Priscilla Fowler suffered third-degree burns to 70 percent of her body in June while trying to start a campfire. She’s has been in the hospital for 76 days.

“Right now she is on the verge of trying to walk and talk again,” said Fowler.

While Priscilla’s dad says she is making progress each day, there’s still a long road ahead of her.

“She’s happy that we are in the hospital with her, we stay every night with her and she’s grateful that we love her and a lot of people show care and support her,” said Fowler.

Derby police and the fire department showed out to support the family. The Fowlers say they are grateful for the continued community support.

“Everybody just came together and they are understanding their situation and giving her hope in supporting her. She really enjoys that,” said Danielle Nesmith.

All the proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will go towards Priscilla’s medical bills.