WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A newly formed community task force in Wichita took steps forward on Monday to make sure another in-custody death like Cedric Lofton’s does not happen again.

The task force decided to grow from 15 members to 21, as current members nominated and voted on new additions. After the task force voted to add six new members, it took only moments for two to join the roundtable discussion.

Local Licensed Master Social Worker Yeni Telles explains, “I was here, so why not join and be ready to just listen to whatever was going to be addressed today?”

While Telles is new to the task force, she knows this is going to be a long process.

“Just because there is a lot of things to take into a count. So we’re just hoping we’re moving along as it has been scheduled,” said Telles.

Original task force member Jazmine Rogers says she thinks they made progress throughout Monday’s meeting.

“We were able to get some procedures, voting mechanisms really nailed down,” Rogers said.

The Community Task Force focused a lot of its time on the Department for Children and Families (DCF). An official for the DCF answered questions from the task force.

“We were able to learn some of DCF practices and procedures that they have in place,” said Rogers. “But at least one thing I realized is while we do have DCF at the table, there may still be some breakdown between the agencies they contract to, and there may be answers that they have that DCF can’t directly give us yet.”

Next Monday, task force member and Attorney Steve House will provide a rough draft of the potential request letter for the Department of Justice to the group. Members will then discuss and vote on what to add and take out of a final letter that will be sent to the DOJ.