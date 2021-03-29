Community welcomes retired captain of McPherson County Sheriff’s Office after his prolonged COVID-19 battle

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) — Monday afternoon, Lindsborg was covered in purple. The community came together to honor a retired captain of the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Doug Anderson has been a beloved member of the community for over forty years. He returned home to Lindsborg Monday after a long battle with complications that arose from COVID-19.

“Doug is one of the finest human beings you’ll ever meet, he will go out of his way to help people and do anything for anybody,” said Joe Hoffman, a longtime friend of Anderson.

Toward the end of October, 2020, Hoffman got an unexpected call from Anderson. “It was horrible news, he called me one day and said ‘I got the COVID,” said Hoffman.

For a month, Anderson battled the coronavirus on a ventilator in Topeka, but complications after recovery has kept him away from home, for what his son Austin says is too long.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see him two times since he’s been gone, but two times over five months isn’t enough — to have him back here home is amazing,” said Austin.

The community gathered to show their support for Anderson’s homecoming back to Lindborg’s hospital. Lines of people dotted the streets dressed in purple — for his beloved K-State Wildcats.

“It’s great to see all the community here. He’s taught thousands of students D.A.R.E. over the past 30 years, so he’s made an impact,” said Austin.

Anderson has been sorely missed at the sheriff’s office as well. Sheriff Montagne and Sergeant Elmer say he was a top-notch investigator. “It was a big hole in our department,” said Montagne.

Due to continued medical issues post-COVID, Anderson has retired. His main focus will now be on recovery. “He’s going to go full bore, and he’s going to get home,” said Austin.