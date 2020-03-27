Companies currently hiring in Kansas

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – At a time when layoffs and unemployment are skyrocketing, some local companies are still hiring.

The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas said there are several job openings in retail such as grocery and hardware stores and home health care

Comfortcare Homes and Comfort Keepers in Wichita is one of those looking to hire care givers. Comfortcare Homes provides around the clock care to residents with Dementia. Comfort Keepers offers in home care for seniors and adults needing assistance. The company said they have 12 positions available and that number could go up as their service is needed now more than ever.

“I have more clients that are calling needing services because they are scared they don’t want to be worried about a fall and having to go into the hospital,” said Brooke Bowlin, Vice President of Operations, Comfortcare Homes and Comfort Keepers. “They want that additional care they want to make sure someone’s going to be there with them during this time.”

If you’d like to apply for one of the positions with Comfortcare Homes and Comfort Keepers click here.

Here’s a look at some other job openings around the state:

Dillons website lists 143 jobs available. Apply here.

According to the Workforce Alliance, Dollar General is looking to fill nearly 1,000 positions. Apply here.

Lowe’s hardware store lists 95 positions available on its website. Apply here.

The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas has an extensive list of other employers looking to hire on it’s website here.