Competitive Drive: Haysville teen flips into diving sensation

A Campus High School student has flipped his way into a competitive diver.

Jake Burke, 18, is fearless. He prides himself on his drive to improve.

“I always want to one up myself, be better than I was yesterday,” Burke said.

Burke is one of the Colt’s top divers. With just three years of diving experience, he holds both team records.

“Jake now holds the 6-dive and 11-dive record here,” said Campus High School Head Diving Coach Steve Crum. “He has been an integral part of the team. He helps us score points at all of our meets.”

Burke’s rise to diving success didn’t start in the pool. Instead, it took off in the Haysville teen’s backyard.

“We moved into a new house when I was about 7 and there was this rectangle trampoline in the backyard,” Burke said. “When I was about 10 or 11, I started like actually trying some more difficult things on there and I figured out I could actually do it.”

The limber youth shocked the social media world with his sky high jumps, flips and turns. He garnered more than 10,000 instagram followers by the 8th grade

“Instagram is what made me progress because I would see other people and I would try to one up them and it was just, it challenged me,” he said.

Burke constantly tried to outdo himself and others with new tricks on the trampoline.

“In class I would like use my eraser and I would flip it and come up with new combos and new flips that I would try when I got home after school,” Burke said.

After much success and a broken collar bone, Burke decided to quit social media and the trampoline tricks.

“I felt like I had reached my peak. Everything above what I could already do was just too risky. It just wasn’t worth the risk. I didn’t want to get hurt,” he explained.

Soon after that, Burke dove into a new passion. His good friend asked him to join the diving team.

“I was actually like three days late to practice and I was like, ‘Can I still join?””

“The first couple of times he went off the board I was like, ‘I don’t even know how many twists he did.’ That was one thing he was exceptional at was twisting which is something that is really hard to coach, so that made things much easier for me,” Coach Crum said.

While the twists and flips came rather easy to Burke, he admits he faced several challenges.

“I think the strangest thing for me was head-first entries because you can’t do a head-first entry on a trampoline. There is just no way,” he said.

Burke eventually became a standout diver. He credits his skills on the board to his coach, teammates and his will to overcome obstacles.

He said he has also learned a great deal in believing in himself.

“I think it has taught me that really anything in life just takes confidence,” Burke said. “If you don’t have confidence in it and if you are already thinking you are going to mess up or fail, then it’s just inevitable, there is no way you can succeed if you already have it in your mind that you are going to fail.”

Burke will compete at the state diving competition which begins Thursday, February 14.