WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – To park in the main parking lot at Century II, you have to download the ParkMobile app and pay $5 for the day.

With high school graduations at Century II next week, some teachers have been asking why they have to pay $5 to go to an event that is mandated for many teachers.

“Teachers go the extra mile. And parking downtown, sometimes it’s hard to find good parking,” said United Teachers of Wichita President Katie Warren on Friday. “Especially with all the families coming for graduations.”

Warren was very happy to hear a compromise had been reached between Wichita Public Schools USD 259 and ASM Global, the group that manages Century II.

Century II managers on Friday announced a compromise for parking so teachers mandated to go to graduation ceremonies do not have to pay to park.

“You know we considered all the requests, and as soon as we heard their request and their concerns, we were ready to find an alternative location for their teachers,” said John Hale, Assistant General Manager of Century II. “So, we’ve created a private parking space are for them near our west loading dock where all the teachers will be able to go in and park for the duration of the event at no cost.”

Parents attending graduation who want to park in the main Century II lot will have to download the Parkmobile app and pay the parking lot fee for the day.

Hale points out there are still a few scattered old school parking meters in the area that still take quarters. He also says there are nearly 1,800 parking spots within two to three minutes walking distance of Century II.

While Hale says there remain some growing pains with the new parking app for the main parking lot, he is happy to come to a compromise this Spring for teachers.

Warren with United Teachers of Wichita says five bucks to park is not an outrageous amount to pay, but says teachers pay for a lot of extras throughout the year, and she is thrilled with the compromise.

“I think graduation is such a great celebration. It’s such a great event,” said Warren. “I know so many teachers give so much out of their own pocket for incentives, celebrations and other things. I appreciate our teachers.”