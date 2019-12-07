Concerned Wichitans to host prayer vigil in light of recent violence.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After 32 criminal homicides in Wichita this year, nearly a third of them being in the past month, a group of concerned Wichitans are hoping to spark some change by uniting the community.

Elbert Costello and David Moore are fed up with all the recent shootings in the last month in Wichita.

“It’s time to say enough is enough,” said Costello.

“It’s just been an onslaught of senseless deaths,” said Moore.

Senseless killings that hits close to home for Costello. Three months ago, his 22-year-old son was shot and killed in Wichita.

“That was the worse day of my life having to sit on that front row of a funeral and see my son put away,” said Costello. “That’s a day that will forever be burned in my memory and I don’t ever want to see another person or parent go through that that.”

Since then, he and Moore started planning an anti-violence event in January but with the recent killings they decided something needs to be done now. They’ve partnered with others in the community to host a day of prayer Saturday.

“Because it starts with prayer, we got to put God first and then we got to work on our community second,” said Costello.

Just get us to the new year without no more violence,” said Moore.

They are asking the community and especially those who have lost a loved one to gun violence to come together at Grove Park to pray for peace.

“Just come out represent your loved ones let’s get God’s covering,” said Moore.

The prayer vigil will take place Saturday, December 7 at Grove Park at 2801 N Grove St. at 5 p.m.