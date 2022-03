CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 68-year-old Concordia man was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened just after noon on Kansas Highway 9 and 360 Road in Mitchell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by Larry M. Hicks of Concordia, was westbound on the highway. The KHP report said the Focus went left of center and struck an eastbound semi. The semi entered the ditch and overturned.

Hicks died at the scene. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.