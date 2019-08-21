Consignment sale aims to ease expense of raising children

BEL AIRE, Kansas (KSNW) – The generosity of local families afforded many first-time mothers the opportunity to purchase clothes, toys and more on Tuesday.

Jill Brown, owner of Kid’s Closet Connection said over 500 families in the area donated their gently used items for a massive consignment sale. In two days, Brown and team staged the items at the Wichita Hoops Academy in Bel Aire, then today opened the sale up to first-time mothers and foster mothers.

“We say we save 60 to 90 percent off retail so that’s what we aim for, for our pricing,” Brown said.

A recent USDA study indicates the average American family will spend well over 200,000 dollars on raising a child until they are 18. That does not include costs of college or higher education.

Brown began the business after the birth of her first child, once she realized how expensive even simple items can be.

“It’s a personal blessing and I just know so many families that this is their cycle,” Brown said.

The sale continues all week, but Tuesday was reserved for first-responders and military moms, first-time moms, and foster moms.

“They don’t know really which child they’re going to be taking care of so it’s important for them to get things they need because I know they’re not always given things they need for that new child,” Brown said of foster mothers.