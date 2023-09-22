WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Construction crews in Butler County made a discovery on Friday that prompted a heavy police presence near the Augusta airport.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office tells KSN construction workers doing some work on the south end of the Augusta airport found a grave from the 1800s while working.

Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff told KSN they are trying to determine what to do with the remains.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is received.