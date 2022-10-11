RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A New Mexico man died in a construction accident in Russell County on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says a 28-year-old man from Valley Falls, Kansas, was driving a Caterpillar 940B loader up a hill when it lost power.

The Caterpillar rolled down the hill and hit another Caterpillar loader. 53-year-old Hector Cesar Fraire Montelongo was sent to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Troopers say it is unclear if Montelongo was on the Caterpillar’s platform or on the ground next to it at the time of the collision.

An investigation is still ongoing.