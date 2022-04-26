BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — Some residents in Bel Aire will have their water temporarily shut off on Wednesday, April 27, due to construction.

Water is expected to be shut off from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. for residents living on N Woodlawn Ct, or the highlighted area below:

The City of Bel Aire — Government

According to the City of Bel Aire — Government Facebook page, residents in the area should have received a notice from Dondlinger Construction. If you did not, the City of Bel Aire asks you to let them know. You can call the City at 316-744-2451.