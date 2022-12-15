NORTHCENTRAL KANSAS (KSNW) — One year after the “Four County Fire” devastated 400,000 acres and killed three people, loved ones and impacted residents are honoring their memories and working step by step to pick up the pieces.

“Not a day, not a second goes by that I don’t think about him,” Tabitha Russell, who lost her fiancé in the fire, said. “That fire changed mine and my family’s life forever.”

“It was pure hell that day,” Brynae Thompson, a resident of Paradise, Kansas, said. “My family lost their home. They have not started rebuilding yet—hopefully, within the next year, they’ll get their new house. We lost over 200 head of cattle…even if we did have our fencing done, we wouldn’t be purchasing any cattle just because we’re trying to let the grass regrow.”

“All of our owned and leased ground burned in the fire,” Stephanie Dickerson, who owns 22,000 acres of land, said. “We’re hoping to move in by January, and that process…we’ve been living in a single-wide trailer house of a friend of ours about 30 miles from our ranch.”

Since the fire, the Kansas Livestock Association has distributed $2 million to 94 impacted residents.

“So that money has been used to rebuild fence, purchase feed, maybe purchase livestock,” Scarlett Hagins with the Kansas Livestock Association said.

Also, since the fire, the Kansas Forest Service says it’s logged 1,000 student training hours for firefighters in Northwest Kansas.

“From basic intro courses to hands-on field courses and to advanced operational leadership and incident commander courses, so, this is amazing,” Christopher Hanson with the Kansas Forest Service said.