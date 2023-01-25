WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is asking the public for input on the next budget.

The City Budget Office has already started work on the 2024-2025 budget and is gathering feedback from residents.

They want residents to weigh in on the City’s budget on a Forum website. The City wants to know the following:

What do you want to see in the budget?

What areas of the budget are you most interested in?

What questions do you have about the budget that we can answer?

How would you prefer to weigh in about budget priorities?

You can see the current budget by clicking here and check out the budget process by clicking here.