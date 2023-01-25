WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is asking the public for input on the next budget.
The City Budget Office has already started work on the 2024-2025 budget and is gathering feedback from residents.
They want residents to weigh in on the City’s budget on a Forum website. The City wants to know the following:
- What do you want to see in the budget?
- What areas of the budget are you most interested in?
- What questions do you have about the budget that we can answer?
- How would you prefer to weigh in about budget priorities?
You can see the current budget by clicking here and check out the budget process by clicking here.