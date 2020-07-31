Convoy of Hope coming to Wichita on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Convoy of Hope Wichita is holding a drive-thru event on Saturday to help get food and school supplies to Wichita families.

Coronavirus threatened the event, but a drive-thru was ultimately decided as a way to still make services available to families. No proof of income is required.

Gates open at 9am at all three locations. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive a backpack.