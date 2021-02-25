Convoy of Hope: Giving food to locals who need it most

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About 800 to 1,000 cars lined up for food at Convoy of Hope’s Thursday morning food distribution. Now hundreds of local families who’ve been struggling during the pandemic will have food for the weekend.

Cars lined up hours before the Convoy of Hope hosted its monthly distribution event Thursday morning. Pastor Ken Squires with Bethel Life Center is one of the many volunteers, he says nothing beats the moment he delivers the free items to those in need.

“You are talking vets, single moms, you are talking people from families and they just say thank you, they are grateful,” said Pastor Squires. “The people who are in line, some of these people have been here since 6:30 this morning — probably at least half of them have been a part of this last year.”

Pastor Squires said for many people this is their only source of food during a given week

Convoy of Hope is made up of churches, businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies.

It hands out items every third Thursday of the month.

