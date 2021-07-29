Convoy of Hope Wichita to distribute backpacks and groceries at 8 locations on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Convoy of Hope Wichita announced that on Saturday, July 31, area churches, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies will participate in a drive-thru event at eight locations where tangible goods including groceries and backpacks will be given away.

“We’ve got about 75-80 kids working on finishing up all of our 9,150 backpacks, these backpacks are going to go all over our city come on Saturday and they’re just going to be to families that just need a little bit of extra help getting their kids ready for school,” said ​Stacie Cathcart, Executive Director of Convoy of Hope Wichita.

Parking will open at 7 a.m. and distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Children must be present for receiving backpacks. There will be one load of groceries per vehicle.

The eight locations include:

Bethel Life Center, 3777 S. Meridian, Wichita, KS 67217

McAdams Park, 1329 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214

Hope Church (Wichita), 2000 S. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67211

​Zaik Church, 888 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67207

​His Helping Hands, 1441 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67219

​Evergreen Rec Center, 2700 Woodland N., Wichita, KS 67204

​Lifepoint Church @ Valley Center High Shcool, 9600 N. Meridian Ave., Valley Center, KS 67147

​​Hope Church (Hutch)@ Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson, KS 67502

“This is actually part of our program called Week of Hope and that means the week before our big Convoy of Hope Wichita event — kids come in from really all over the state, we have some people here from Medicine Lodge and Dodge City,” said Cathcart said. “So their kids come and they spend the week with us and this is what they do — they pack backpacks, they pack grocery bags, they help us break down trash.”

Cathcart added, “I think part of it too is when you’re together and you’re having fun and you’re doing something for like a common good and you’re all working together — I think it just makes it fun and it’s super joyful in here and they’re just having a blast which makes us adults have fun too.”

For more information, click here or call the Bethel Life Center at 316-522-7148