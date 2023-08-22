(KTLA) — The Mexico-based restaurant that made headlines for its similarities to In-N-Out Burger restaurants has changed its name.

The restaurant, formally known as In-I-Nout, has changed its name to Sofi’s Burger, according to its Instagram account. SFGate first reported the change.

A video of the Sinaloa restaurant made its rounds on TikTok in early July and has garnered about 1 million views and more than 53,000 likes.

Pictures on the restaurant’s Instagram page still show red trays plated with grilled topped burgers and fries covered in special sauce, similar to food served at In-N-Out restaurants. However, some photos also show other food offerings that In-N-Out doesn’t sell, like chicken nuggets.

When news first broke about the imitation restaurant, the real In-N-Out didn’t seem too happy with the surprise pop-up eatery, telling Nexstar’s KTLA that they are unable to comment “due to ongoing litigation” – signaling that the restaurant is pursuing legal action against the copycat.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey Avenues in Baldwin Park. Harry and Esther Snyder, the company’s founders, are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

For years, the restaurants could only be found in the Los Angeles area, but company officials slowly began expanding its footprint to other regions across the state and nearby states.

As of 2023, the company has 385 locations across the western half of the nation. In January, the company announced that it would open restaurants and a corporate office in Tennessee by 2026.