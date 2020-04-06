COVID-19 creates unique challenges for crisis center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Family Crisis Center is facing unique challenges caused by the pandemic including the need for more bed space for survivors and life-saving protective supplies for employees.

Wichita police said since the start of the stay-at-home order in Sedgwick County, domestic violence assaults are down one percent compared to the three year average during the same time period.

But advocates said that’s not necessarily a good thing.

“The cases the we have seen have been pretty severe,” said Amanda Meyers, executive director of the Wichita Family Crisis Center. “We’re noticing that the severity of the situation has gone up.”

While less people could be coming in for help, those reaching out have experienced more violent abuse according to advocates.

“So many people have financial stress, they have health scares,” said Meyers. “There’s just a variety of different contributions to the stress that each person is facing and each family is facing at this point.”

The crisis center is also facing the challenge of providing shelter for survivors. Because of recommended health guidelines, the shelter can no longer house more than one victim or family per room.

“That makes our ability to help our clients that much more challenging,” said Meyers. “We’re having to shelter clients off-site at hotels, which gets extremely expensive.”

With the lack of supply of masks and gloves nationwide, the center is looking for alternatives for employees.

“We are all out there,” said Meyers. “Face to face with victims because that ‘s what it means to save their lives.”

But through it all, the center is working to overcome the obstacles and encourages anyone who needs help to reach out.

“It’s so hard to have these financial stresses, to work from home, to try to teach your kids, to try to make dinner,” said Meyers. “You don’t necessarily have to be the victim of severe physical violence to just call an advocate to talk about what things are like right now.”

Wichita Family Crisis Center received a challenge grant to help with the cost of these new obstacles. Any amount donated will be matched.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24/7 Crisis Line at 316-267-SAFE or visit the crisis center website.

To find out how you can help, contact Amanda Meyers at 316-263-7501 or email the center at mainoffice@wichitafamilycrisiscenter.org.

