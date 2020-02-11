Coronavirus: Funding the fight

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – The first Americans who were airlifted from Wuhan, China, the center of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, were released from quarantine Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 13 mild cases in the United States, including one just diagnosed in San Diego.

“The U.S. situation is very different than what we’re seeing in China,” said the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat. “We do not have widespread transmission.”

President Trump, speaking in New Hampshire Monday said that China is “working very, very hard, and I think it’s going to all work out fine,” while admitting the virus is “rough stuff.”

His comments come as lawmakers question why the Trump administration is not asking for emergency funds, while pitching a $35 million dollar cut to the CDC’s budget.

One state is taking the lead: Illinois is now the first state to do its own testing, with a 24-hour turnaround, so they don’t have to wait for results from the CDC.