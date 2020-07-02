Coronavirus infections hit record high nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – New data released Thursday shows the rate of COVID-19 infection in 45 states is now higher than it was just a week ago and still growing. More than 50,000 new cases were confirmed in the United States on Thursday.

The United States marked a new single-day high for new cases Thursday, recording more than 50,000 for the first time.

States from coast to coast are freezing or rolling back reopening plans, with businesses and restaurants locked down once again and many struggling to survive.

Beaches are closing for the Fourth of July holiday, as line stretching from coronavirus testing centers, some for miles.

“This is all complicated by the fact that we have 50 states going in 50 different directions,” says former Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Howard Koh. “We need a national plan, a national response for this national crisis.”

President Trump, meanwhile, continues to downplay the spike in new infections, claiming his administration has saved “millions of lives” while blaming China for the spread of the disease.

Addressing the crisis Thursday, he called on Americans to make use of what he calls “best practices.”

“That includes face coverings, social distancing, testing and personal hygiene. Wash your hands,” Mr. Trump said.

A key to stopping the spread of the virus continues to be testing, and many doctors are now stressing that loss of smell could be a better indicator than fever for those who have the virus but aren’t showing any other symptoms.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2VFiiKI