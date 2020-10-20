Coronavirus-related inmate death at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident who died on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the sixth COVID-19 related death in Kansas and the first one at Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

In a news release Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said the deceased resident tested positive on September 26 at which time he was moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU). Three days later, he was transported from LCF to the hospital.

He was a 60-year-old black male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

This resident was serving a life sentence based on four sex crime convictions from Wyandotte

County, Kansas. His family has requested that his name not be released.

