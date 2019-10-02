Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda appoints two new wardens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW)– Starting Oct. 6 there will be two new active wardens for the Norton and Topeka correctional facilities.

Acting Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced Wednesday that Gloria Geither, the agency’s case management and mentoring director, will serve as warden for Topeka Correctional Facility while Norton Correctional Facility Acting Warden Hazel Peterson will permanently take charge at Norton.

“We are fortunate to draw upon the experience of two corrections veterans who have a dedication to improving the lives of our offenders and a commitment to staff,” Zmuda said. “Both Gloria and Hazel are trusted leaders within the agency who have a strong understanding of our challenges and a desire to make Kansas safer.”

According to the Kansas Department of Correction the leadership at three of the state’s eight adult correctional facilities now will be held by women, the largest number in the agency’s history.

