Cosmosphere reschedules watch party for postponed SpaceX launch

It has been nine years since an American manned space crew has launched from U.S. soil. After weather delay at launch site Cape Canaveral, the world, and the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will have to wait a few more days.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been nine years since an American manned space crew has launched from U.S. soil, and Wednesday was expected to be a momentous occasion as two veteran astronauts were to hitch a ride to the stars on a private enterprise.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were scheduled to lift off aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to venture to the International Space Station. The Cosmosphere opened its doors for a live watch launch party in their front lobby.

But the crew wasn’t cleared for launch.

“We got so close,” said Jim Remar, President & CEO of Cosmosphere.

Take-off was postponed due to weather. The launch of the Crew Dragon has been rescheduled to take flight on Saturday morning.

“Today, the visitors here were excited about a new era in U.S. space exploration,” Remar told KSN. Probably left a little disappointed that the launch did get scrubbed. Hopefully, they’ll return, along with many other, Saturday to watch the historic launch.

The Cosmosphere will host a live watch launch party on Saturday afternoon, again, on the big screen in the Grand Lobby. Visitors are also encouraged to tour the museum for a glimpse at space missions passed.

LATEST STORIES: