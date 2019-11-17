Costumes and comics: Annual Air Capital Comic Con weekend is here

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – For Laurie Fox and her family, going to the Air Captial Comiccon is a tradition. They have been working on their costumes since they left comiccon, last year.

“It’s fun to have an outlet to kind of showoff the things that you can create and have people really appreciate it,” said Fox.

Thousands of people will be filling Century II this weekend for the 7th annual event. The weekend is complete with vendors, costume contests, gaming stations, and even chances to meet with comic book creators from across the country.

Co-founder of the convention, Don Woodworth says it has grown each year. Partially because of a rise in comic popularity in pop-culture. “It’s gotten very popular in the past 10 years with movies and TV shows and so it’s just kind of neat to see everybody kind of come out. Whatever you’re into, you can dress up as whatever you want. You can come and have a good time,” said Woodworth.

While some come for the shopping, others come for the people.

“For me it’s the friendliness of everybody. just stopped numerous times throughout the day asking to take pictures and visit,” said John Hunter.



If you have never gone to a comic-con, Dalana Dutton recommends you give it a shot. “It’s great seeing kids running around in costume and adults running around in costume. Just everybody able to have a good time and really be themselves,” she said.

The final day of Air Capital Comiccon is Sunday, Nov. 16 from 10am – 5pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, kids 12 and under get in for free.

