Could be a record year for early voting in the primaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than a quarter-million advance ballots have been sent to Kansans ahead of the August primary.

Early in-person voting is underway and it could be a record year.

The number of voters coming through the doors and mailing in ballots has the election office surprised.

“Narrowing that down and knowing the candidate that you want is really important,” said voter Bayleigh Cruse.

“I have liked to vote in person but now I believe voting in advance or by mail is the best way,” said Marjolaine Right.

Whether it’s the first time to vote or something you’ve done countless times, many voters have been submitting their ballots early for the primary election.

“Advanced ballots by mail has definitely been through the roof,” said Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schnieders.

Schnieders said in 2018, there were about 9,000 advanced ballots, but this year they’re on track to see about 60,000 advanced ballots. That is 6 times the volume that they normally see.

“We mailed out the applications ahead of time and so I think that gave people an opportunity to go ahead and get that ballot by mail,” said Schnieders.

Schnieders said with people at home during the pandemic, it’s encouraged them to ask questions and get involved.

While it’s just the start of the early voting, the turn out is what both the election office and voters like to see.

“I want to see the change be made after I vote,” said Cruse.

If you would like to vote, the information can be found here.

