Could fall activities happen? Next steps for USD 259 Superintendent’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- There may still be a lifeline for fall activities and sports in Wichita after the school board requests that the new superintendent’s COVID-19 advisory committee takes another look.

City and county leaders, teacher’s union members and even parents will make up the committee.

“We had many committees working together with lots of external resources and guidance from many difference sources,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, USD 259 superintendent.

Officials said the first order of business for the group will be reviewing the gating criteria for the district.

They will serve as the clearinghouse to make sure district officials are getting the latest COVID-19 information.

“We want them to look very carefully at where we are that given day and then look at the social-emotional well-being,” said Sheril Logan, Wichita School Board president.

Several protests and social media posts have made it obvious that many coaches, students, athletes, and families want activities and sports to return.

“That face-to-face interaction is so important in the arts of being creative and interacting with not just our students, but our students interacting with one another,” said Philip Creasser-Taylor, director of theater and vocal music at Northeast High School. “To lose all that is very frustrating and it is disappointing.”

But some say regardless of how much people want to get back to games and concerts, they said safety needs to remain the top priority.

“We need to take care of ourselves, our faculty, staff, families and we just need to get through this,” said Creasser-Taylor.

Logan said there is no guarantee that the decision to not have fall activities will be overturned, but it could be a step toward sports and activities coming back sooner than later.

Logan said she hopes that COVID-19 number in Sedgwick County decline so that all students can get back to the classroom as soon as possible.

“We are looking at being able to bring, when we make the decision that we can bring them back for sports and activities right away,” said Logan. “That allows our coaches to do the conditioning that they need to do and everything else. Hopefully we can start our activities maybe a little before we restart school.”

The advisory committee members are being selected this week and the group will meet as early as Monday. They will present their findings and information to Dr. Thompson who will then meet with school board leaders to decide what happens next.