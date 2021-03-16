‘Could not make out what it was’ — driver says in affidavit about 4-year-old killed in hit-and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A probable cause affidavit from the Sedgwick County District Court outlined new information on the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy named Hazadi Ashimwe almost a week ago. Marcus Downey was charged on March 10 for not stopping at a deadly crash and driving with a suspended license.

According to the affidavit, Downey stated that when he went through the intersection at Washington and Waterman on March 8 and “felt the bump he looked in his mirror and saw people, then one person picking something up in the road.” Downey could not describe what the person was picking up. Downey denied ever stopping in the road before he continued to drive off to work.

Marcus Downey, image courtesy of Sedgwick County Court House

Detectives with WPD said when they advised Downey a child had been injured and they had recovered video which showed him coming through the intersection and striking a child — he acted concerned and denied seeing a female or a child prior to the incident. Detectives showed Downey video recovered from a City of Wichita bus which shows his vehicle drive through the intersection, come to a complete stop in the inside lane of Waterman for approximately five seconds before he drove off.

4 year-old Ashimwe was transported to Wesley where he was declared dead. Downey’s bond has been set at $75,000. Downey is due back in court March 25.