‘Couldn’t do it without the support of the community’: Homeless shelter gets a new look

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The newly-named HumanKind Ministries is unveiling improvements to its shelter for families, children, and individuals.

“We are super excited and we couldn’t do it without the support of the community and everyone that has been involved in this project. It was a huge project,” said Christen Sampamurthy, Director of Programs and Compliance at HumanKind Ministries.

The project took nearly six months to complete. The Inn, formerly known as Inter-Faith Inn, at Central and Broadway, started with a project to replace wood flooring but soon turned into a renovation of the entire facility.

Sampamurthy says they anticipated the cost for the renovation to be $25,000. But as they continued with the project they came to find out that it would cost much more than that.

“So we actually started this project on May 1, we were graciously granted a grant through the Cummings Foundation to replace our flooring. And once we got into the project, we noticed that our subflooring was really bad, so they helped us, “said Christen Sampamurthy, Director of Programs and Compliance at HumanKind Ministries. “As we continued with the project, we ran into some more hurdles and so we reached out to the Wichita Area Builders Association and they gave us some guidance and were a huge part in helping us with this project”

And with the help of other community members such as Star Lumber and The Wichita Community Foundation this $50,000 project will soon be complete.

On Monday, October 28 The Inn will be hosting an open house to showcase the recent renovations.

The Inn can now shelter up to 60 people, instead of 53. Along with this new space, The Inn will also be able to provide shelter to pets accompanied by their owners.

“We did this not to only make it look pretty and look nice, but we were also able to increase our bed capacity as well.”

Beyond providing a place to stay, staff members and volunteers also work to provide life skill classes to help people get back on their feet.

“So our goal when an individual or a family comes here is to really get in at the root of their homelessness, to help them get back on their feet. We provide case management, we’re offering life skill classes, also out of this building if individuals want to reduce or quit smoking,” said Christen Sampamurthy, Director of Programs and Compliance at HumanKind Ministries. “We do some budgeting things through here as well. But case management is really our push and our goal is to get them into permanent housing.”

