COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNW) — The first K-9 to ever work for the Council Grove Police Department (CGPD) has died.

K-9 Cooper came to the CGPD in the Fall of 2019 and was assigned to Officer Jimmy Blackburn while he served the community.

Cooper retired from the department in April of 2022 due to medical reasons.

The CGPD posted these two photos of Cooper and Blackburn to their Facebook page when announcing Cooper’s death:

K-9 Cooper and Officer Blackburn (Courtesy: Council Grove Police) K-9 Cooper and Officer Blackburn (Courtesy: Council Grove Police)

“You did an amazing job and we are glad that you were able to enjoy a year of retirement. RIP buddy, we have it from here. ,” read the Facebook announcement.