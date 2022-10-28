NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Norton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it had been notified of counterfeit $100 bills in Norton County.

The Norton County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the counterfeit bill, as well as photos of a real $100 bill, to help the public spot the difference.

On the fake $100 bill, you will see the words “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” as well as “COPY” on the front side of the bill. On the back side, you will see the word “COPY” again.

Fake $100 bill:

Real $100 bill:

If you come across a counterfeit bill, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement office.

This isn’t the only counterfeit bill case going on in the state. Police in Arkansas City made an arrest in their own counterfeit bill case discovered around their town.