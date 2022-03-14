HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — This year’s Kansas State Fair will be hosting country star Parker McCollum at the Nex-Tech Grandstand.

McCollum is the Academy of Country Music’s 2022 New Male Artist of the Year. Some of his top songs include Pretty Heart (No. 1 Billboard Hit), To Be Loved By You, and Hell of a Year.

“We’re thrilled to bring Parker McCollum to the Kansas State Fair. His songwriting abilities and soulful voice resonates so well with country audiences, and we hope to fill the stands with this concert,” said Bryan Schulz, Kansas State Fair General Manager.

According to a press release by the Kansas State Fair, McCollum’s opening act features “up-and-coming” artist Priscilla Block.

Block is the 2022 Music Row Country Breakout Artist of the Year and a 2022 Academy of Country Music’s New Female Artist of the Year nominee. Some of her songs include Just About Over You (her first certified gold single), Wish You Were the Whiskey, and My Bar.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 8 a.m. at KansasStateFair.com. Anyone signed up for Kansas State Fair emails can access tickets with a presale code on Thursday, March 17 at 8 a.m. Sign up for emails by clicking here. Tickets will range from $30 to $70.

The show will be on Saturday, Sep. 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The fair celebrates all the things Kansas: agriculture, education, entertainment, and more. It runs from Friday, Sep. 9, through Sunday, Sep. 18, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

For more information about the show and/or fair, visit their website or call (620) 669-3618.