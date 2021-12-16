County officials ask Junction city and Grandview Plaza to conserve water

JUNCTION CITY, Kan, (KSNW) — Residents in Junction City and Grandview Plaza are being asked to conserve their water as the Junction City Water Plant has sustained damage.

The Geary County Emergency Operation Center held a meeting Thursday morning with Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza, and Geary County Officials to go over the damages from Wednesday’s severe weather event.

It was decided that due to the damage, residents need to conserve water. The water plant is currently working to restore its services, but they are unsure when all services will be restored.

In addition, due to the number of branches, trees, and tree limbs that have fallen, the Grandview Plaza has received authorization from the State of Kansas to set up a temporary burn site off Witt St.

For Geary County Residents who are still without power, there are three locations currently accepting residents for shelter:

BusinessLocationOperating Hours
JC Naz1025 S. Washington St., Junction City, KS9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fresh Start Emergency Shelter136 W. 3rd St., Junction City, KS24 hours
12th Street Community Center1002 W. 12th St., Junction City, KS7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stay updated by visiting the Junction City Police Department’s Facebook page.

