Couple helps Wichitans keep safe during holiday celebrations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A Wichita couple is helping residents stay safe tonight during the New Year celebrations. The couple is providing people an alternative transportation method similar to Uber and Lyft.

The only difference is Dorothy Campbell and her partner David Naylor can pick up your vehicle and drop it off at your home for an extra ten dollars. They charge two dollars for pick up, plus two dollars every mile.

Dorothy and David say they do this to make sure everyone is able to celebrate the holiday and get home safe. The couple estimates they will pick up around 8 to 10 people tonight, however, they say they will not go to sleep until each person who requested a ride from them is dropped off at their home.

The number to call if you need assistance is (316)-409-4200.

The couple also provides this service year around but they mentioned seeing more traffic during the holidays.

LATEST POST: