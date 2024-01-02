WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s back after a cyberattack in October. On Tuesday, the Kansas court system said the electronic system is mostly back in action.

“The paper system was working just fine, as it should,” said Wichita attorney Kurt Kerns. “So we’ve all been anxiously awaiting the return of the modern ability to file and look up court documents.”

Kerns said he has confidence the Kansas court system will continue to function if there is a future cyber attack on the electronic system.

Back in October 2023, the court’s electronic filing system went down after the attack from outside the United States.

District 18 Chief Judge Jeff Goering says while the electronic system is once again active, many court cases will be outdated for now.

“It’s great to be back online, the challenge now is once we were offline, we were accepting all filings the old-fashioned way by paper,” said Goering. “And so now the challenge for the clerks is to upload all of those paper pleadings that we took in for the last three months or so. And input that all into Odyssey, and that’s a huge task. You know, the district is large.”

A Kansas court representative said the electronic payment system for courts is online. Online payments may not yet be updated in the system.

There are still two counties that are not online, but those are expected to be up and running within a couple of weeks.

“As long as we have hackers out there, as long as we have people wanting to disrupt the system, and having the ability to disrupt it, we’re always going to have some threat,” said Kerns. “It’s just whether you can stay one step ahead of the threat or not.”

The court system spokesperson says Kansas the Kansas electronic court filing system has been getting upgrades for both security and ease of use.