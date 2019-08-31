Cousin remembers motorcycle crash victim as “the glue” of the family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dominique Kelly is grateful to have grown up alongside his cousin Dell Crosby. The two were the same grade in school and had similar interests like football and business sense.

Crosby, age 25, was identified as the victim of the fatal motorcycle crash in southeast Wichita on Thursday.

“He showed me how to be happy even in times like these,” Kelly said.

Motorcycle-riding was a fairly new hobby of Crosby’s. Kelly remembers how happy he was to show off his bike the first time he saw it.

“They call him the glue…he kept that family solid. I just pray with him being gone, they can still use his spirit to come together like when they’re having bad times,” Kelly said.

Crosby owned a lawncare business and leaves behind a fiance and a young daughter. He was a 2013 graduate of Derby High School.

A memorial ride is planned for Sunday, September 8 at 2pm. Ride starts at 3pm, with drivers meeting at the big parking lot near Hydraulic and Douglas. Vehicles of all kinds are welcome.