COVID-19 testing now available in northeast Wichita, no symptoms required

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site with less-strict requirements than other clinics brought in dozens of people on its first day.

“I think the line here shows there’s a need,” said Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Councilman. “I heard there were people saying there wasn’t a lot of demand or folks weren’t seeing it and the evidence is here.”

Car lines full of people lined up to find out if they have coronavirus.

The testing offered by HealthCore Clinic is free with no questions asked and patients are not required to have symptoms, different from the other Wichita clinics offering testing.

HealthCore Clinic is teaming up with WSU, Quest Diagnostics and the Sedgwick County Health Department for the testing.

“Our goal is to makes sure there is access toe very citizen in our community,” said Teresa Lovelady, president and CEO of Healthcare Clinic. “Specifically those who are disproportionately impacted.”

While Sedgwick County has not released race demographics for COVID-19 cases, officials say coronavirus infects and kills African Americans at a much higher rate and local leaders said it’s time to protect the minority community.

Leaders met outside of the county courthouse earlier this month to demand better testing. Some said this type of testing in northeast Wichita is a step in the right direction.

” This is the type of access we’re talking about,” said Johnson. “Of course, we still want to see more opportunities, not just 29th and Oliver, because there are still more places near Central and Grove where people may not be able to get over here. But, this is a great first step.”

The testing is also giving people who wouldn’t normally have the chance to get tested to be able to find out if they have COVID-19 or not.

Louise Goodnight works at a restaurant and her daughter works in aviation and has had to work through the pandemic around quite a few people. Goodnight said she wanted to get tested just to make sure she was healthy.

“My supervisor at the restaurant thought maybe it would be a good idea because we meet with a lot of people,” said Goodnight.

Local officials and healthcare workers said they are hoping to get care, information, and resources to all Wichitans.

“We don’t want anyone to be left behind,” said Lovelady. “It’s not just about complexion. You don’t have to be African American or Hispanic. It’s for anyone.”

The testing is available through the month of May and while testing supplies last.

Drive-thru testing is open from 2-5 p.m. at the WSU Metroplex parking lot at 29th and Oliver St. WSU Police are located at the site to direct traffic. You do not have to have an appointment and can just show up. The clinic recommends you bring a valid ID and insurance card if you have it.

Other free testing sites include GraceMed and Hunter Health in Wichita, as well as the Sedgwick County Health Department testing site. You can call the clinic or 211 to speak to a triage nurse to find out if you qualify for a test at one of these locations and to schedule an appointment.

For a map of local testing sites, click here.