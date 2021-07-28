COVID vaccines available at downtown Salvation Army on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A free vaccine event is taking place at the Wichita/Sedgwick County Salvation Army Koch Center on Wednesday, July 28. No ID or appointment required.

Both Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available from 9am to 3pm.

“We’ve made it super convenient for you to get your vaccine, and just kind of what’s going on in the community and the world right now, it’s a good time to get a vaccine,” director of emergency social services Jill Skaggs said.

The address is 350 N. Market.

