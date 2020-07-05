Cowley County teen killed in two-vehicle collision

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that ended the life of a Cowley County teenager.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 82nd Road, north of Winfield. State Troopers said an SUV crossed a center line and killed 18-year-old motorcycle rider Chase Augura.
The KHP report stated the SUV crashed into the eastbound motorcycle head-on.
Augur, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not seriously injured.
The crash is under investigation.
