WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Cowtown Museum is asking for the public’s help in finding their cat Thumper.

Thumper (Courtesy: Old Cowtown Museum)

Cowtown says Thumper is an indoor cat.

She was let out sometime Thursday night or Friday morning, according to Cowtown. She is not used to the heat.

Old Cowtown Museum is located at 1865 W Museum Blvd.

Cowtown asks if you have seen Thumper, to let them know. Cowtown’s phone number is 316-350-3323.

Cowtown says they miss her terribly.